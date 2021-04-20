Advertisement

La Crosse felon sentenced to 51 months for possessing gun

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (RELEASE) -Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Martin Curlee, 39, La Crosse, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson to 51 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.  Curlee pleaded guilty to this charge on January 7, 2021.

On October 8, 2020, La Crosse police were called to respond to Curlee walking around with a loaded 9mm pistol in his hand.  When contacted by officers, he threw the gun on the ground.  Curlee admitted to being a felon and knew that he should not have the gun, but claimed it was for protection.  Officers noted that Curlee appeared paranoid and thought that he was going to get shot in the jail.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson said that Curlee had a substantial criminal history and noted that his mental health issues were exacerbated by drug abuse.  Judge Peterson found that Curlee posed a danger because he chose to arm himself against imagined threats, therefore protection of the community was the number one goal in the sentence.  Because of that, Judge Peterson determined that a longer period of incarceration was appropriate and also imposed the maximum 3-year term of supervised release.

The charge against Curlee was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.  The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.

This case has been brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime.  The PSN approach emphasizes coordination between state and federal prosecutors and all levels of law enforcement to address gun crime, especially felons illegally possessing firearms and ammunition and violent and drug crimes that involve the use of firearms.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
LIVE: Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Passenger connected to 2018 deaths of three Girl Scouts and mother found guilty
A 20-year-old Dorchester man has been charged with two counts of invasion of privacy-...
Dorchester man charged with invasion of privacy, accused of using phone to video record bathroom stalls
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase

Latest News

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport wants to remove trees and add fencing.
Airport looks at changes despite public objections
The Jazz Festival is virtual this year
Annual Eau Claire Jazz Festival goes virtual
40.4% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 28.1%...
Over 3.9 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin
"Drift Cycles" at Riverside Park
“Drift Cycles” up-and-running in La Crosse
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Looks at Project Despite Public Objections
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Looks at Project Despite Public Objections