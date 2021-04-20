Mitch Reynolds sworn-in as La Crosse’s new mayor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mitch Reynolds’ mayoral term is officially underway.

Reynolds was sworn-in as the 43rd mayor of La Crosse on Tuesday afternoon.

Along with Reynolds, seven new members of the City Council were sworn-in and Barb Janssen was named the next Council President.

Reynolds says having an open dialogue is key to building relationships with the new members of the council.

“Most of it is just listening to needs and concerns and making sure that we can make accommodations and identify ways to collaborate,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says he doesn’t have a number one priority right out of the gate, rather a handful of items that he plans to prioritize together.

“We have tremendous floodplain issues...we have fire stations that we need to get built,” Reynolds detailed. “I mentioned the federal funding that’s coming in, it’s an incredibly high priority to determine how we can best use that to make certain that we’re moving our city forward.”

As far as the next few days are concerned, Reynolds says he has a meeting with Congressman Ron Kind on Wednesday morning regarding PFAS and there are ongoing discussions about the 2022 city budget.

Reynolds says he has a lot to learn as La Crosse’s mayor, but conversations with previous mayor Tim Kabat have helped prepare him for the challenge.

“The outgoing mayor should be the one that’s making sure there’s facilitation of a smooth transition and it was tremendous, I can’t thank him enough for doing that,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds believes there will inevitably be a learning curve in his early days as mayor, but he’s excited to step into the role.

