Advertisement

Mitch Reynolds sworn-in as La Crosse’s new mayor

Mitch Reynolds is sworn-in as La Crosse's mayor
Mitch Reynolds is sworn-in as La Crosse's mayor(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mitch Reynolds’ mayoral term is officially underway.

Reynolds was sworn-in as the 43rd mayor of La Crosse on Tuesday afternoon.

Along with Reynolds, seven new members of the City Council were sworn-in and Barb Janssen was named the next Council President.

Reynolds says having an open dialogue is key to building relationships with the new members of the council.

“Most of it is just listening to needs and concerns and making sure that we can make accommodations and identify ways to collaborate,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says he doesn’t have a number one priority right out of the gate, rather a handful of items that he plans to prioritize together.

“We have tremendous floodplain issues...we have fire stations that we need to get built,” Reynolds detailed. “I mentioned the federal funding that’s coming in, it’s an incredibly high priority to determine how we can best use that to make certain that we’re moving our city forward.”

As far as the next few days are concerned, Reynolds says he has a meeting with Congressman Ron Kind on Wednesday morning regarding PFAS and there are ongoing discussions about the 2022 city budget.

Reynolds says he has a lot to learn as La Crosse’s mayor, but conversations with previous mayor Tim Kabat have helped prepare him for the challenge.

“The outgoing mayor should be the one that’s making sure there’s facilitation of a smooth transition and it was tremendous, I can’t thank him enough for doing that,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds believes there will inevitably be a learning curve in his early days as mayor, but he’s excited to step into the role.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
LIVE: Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Passenger connected to 2018 deaths of three Girl Scouts and mother found guilty
A 20-year-old Dorchester man has been charged with two counts of invasion of privacy-...
Dorchester man charged with invasion of privacy, accused of using phone to video record bathroom stalls
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase

Latest News

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport wants to remove trees and add fencing.
Airport looks at changes despite public objections
The Jazz Festival is virtual this year
Annual Eau Claire Jazz Festival goes virtual
40.4% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 28.1%...
Over 3.9 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin
"Drift Cycles" at Riverside Park
“Drift Cycles” up-and-running in La Crosse
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Looks at Project Despite Public Objections
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Looks at Project Despite Public Objections