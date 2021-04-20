Advertisement

Over 3.9 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin

40.4% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 28.1%...
40.4% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 28.1% have completed the vaccination series.(WEAU)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV, WEAU) - The federal government has allocated new COVID-19 vaccines to Wisconsin Tuesday, according to DHS, which reports that over 3.9 million doses have been allocated so far.

The state received 287,640 more vaccines this week, bringing the total up to 3,957,045 shots.

COVID-19 VACCINES

  • WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,669 405 (from 0413) ADMINISTERED: 3,920,796
  • PFIZER: 2,076,938 MODERNA: 1,678,533 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 165,145
  • FIRST DOSE: 2,350,330 (40.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,635,592 (28.1%)
  • EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 45,382 (43.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 32,578 (31.1%)
  • CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 24,979 (38.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 18,732 (29.0%)
  • LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 55,143 (46.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 37,028 (31.4%)
  • DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 14,816 (32.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 10,080 (22.2%)

So far this week in the state, 30,947 shots have been administered to residents. Four in ten Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while just over 28% have completed their vaccine series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

DHS also confirmed 805 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which brings the total number of cases up to 591,636. At this pace, it is likely the state would reach 600,000 COVID-19 by early next week.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases has dipped to 714.

The state adds that eight people have died in the past day due to COVID-19. So far, 6,718 Wisconsinites have died from the virus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

One hundred people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Tuesday due to COVID-19, the Department of Health Services reports.

The total number of Wisconsinites who have ever been hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached 28,694, meaning nearly 5% of those who have had the virus have also had to be hospitalized.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

  • WISCONSIN POSITIVE: 591,636 (+805) DEATHS: 6,718 (+8) HOSPITALIZED: 28,694 (+100) 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 3.5%
  • EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,401 (+10)
  • CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,274 (+11)
  • LA CROSSE CO.: 12,556 (+9)
  • DUNN CO.: 4,554 (+5)

Copyright 2021 WMTV, WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
LIVE: Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Passenger connected to 2018 deaths of three Girl Scouts and mother found guilty
A 20-year-old Dorchester man has been charged with two counts of invasion of privacy-...
Dorchester man charged with invasion of privacy, accused of using phone to video record bathroom stalls
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine suffers another setback
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
EU agency links J&J shot to rare clots, says odds favor use
(Source: KEYC News Now)
Wisconsin schools receiving $175 million for COVID-19 tests
The State Department will start using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards as...
US warns against travel to 80% of world due to coronavirus