Over 3.9 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV, WEAU) - The federal government has allocated new COVID-19 vaccines to Wisconsin Tuesday, according to DHS, which reports that over 3.9 million doses have been allocated so far.

The state received 287,640 more vaccines this week, bringing the total up to 3,957,045 shots.

COVID-19 VACCINES

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,669 405 (from 0413) ADMINISTERED: 3,920,796

PFIZER: 2,076,938 MODERNA: 1,678,533 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 165,145

FIRST DOSE: 2,350,330 (40.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,635,592 (28.1%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 45,382 (43.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 32,578 (31.1%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 24,979 (38.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 18,732 (29.0%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 55,143 (46.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 37,028 (31.4%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 14,816 (32.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 10,080 (22.2%)

So far this week in the state, 30,947 shots have been administered to residents. Four in ten Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while just over 28% have completed their vaccine series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

DHS also confirmed 805 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which brings the total number of cases up to 591,636. At this pace, it is likely the state would reach 600,000 COVID-19 by early next week.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases has dipped to 714.

The state adds that eight people have died in the past day due to COVID-19. So far, 6,718 Wisconsinites have died from the virus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

One hundred people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Tuesday due to COVID-19, the Department of Health Services reports.

The total number of Wisconsinites who have ever been hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached 28,694, meaning nearly 5% of those who have had the virus have also had to be hospitalized.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

WISCONSIN POSITIVE: 591,636 (+805) DEATHS: 6,718 (+8) HOSPITALIZED: 28,694 (+100) 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 3.5%

EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,401 (+10)

CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,274 (+11)

LA CROSSE CO.: 12,556 (+9)

DUNN CO.: 4,554 (+5)

