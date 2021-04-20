Pedal to Divestment protest at UWEC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of people from UW-Eau Claire spent Monday night protesting in an effort to promote the elimination of fossil fuel use on campus and throughout the UW System.

“Pedal to Divestment” was put together by several UW-Eau Claire climate and environmental activist organizations.

Those who took part rode bikes or walked around downtown Eau Claire and the UWEC campus.

Organizers used the protest to ask for a divestment of fossil fuels during the next three to five years.

“We’ve been trying to get in touch with the foundation’s to just talk about divestment with them, and we’ve gotten meetings with two of them. One in particular was very willing to talk about it and they actually said they’ve been working on divesting with their money manager, which is very promising. But, unfortunately the UW-Eau Claire Foundation has not agreed to have a meeting with us,” said Maddie Loeffler with the UWEC Student Office of Sustainability.

