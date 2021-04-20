Advertisement

Report cites ‘vast improvement’ at Wisconsin juvenile prison

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A court-ordered monitor says Wisconsin’s juvenile prisons have made a “vast improvement” in meeting court-ordered changes and in overall atmosphere since December.

The positive report filed Tuesday from the court-ordered monitor Teresa Abreau was based on a March visit to the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls.

It came after a report on her December visit detailed worsening conditions.

The monitor said there continues to be concern regarding programming, use of force, restraints, and other issues, but “overall, there has been improvement and progress in several areas.”

The reports are part of a 2018 settlement of a federal lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar
Passenger connected to 2018 deaths of three Girl Scouts and mother found guilty
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase
Investigators believe the same vandals who targeted the use-of-force expert's former home also...
Pig’s head, blood left at former home of Chauvin defense witness
A 20-year-old Dorchester man has been charged with two counts of invasion of privacy-...
Dorchester man charged with invasion of privacy, accused of using phone to video record bathroom stalls

Latest News

(Source: KEYC News Now)
Wisconsin schools receiving $175 million for COVID-19 tests
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc. (4/20/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc. (4/20/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (4/20/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (4/20/21)
Man killed in Lincoln County farm accident