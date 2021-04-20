Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Monday, April 19th

By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School baseball is back for the first time in two years! Both Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial practice for the first time this season and prepare for 2021.

The Huskies are still the defending state champs after winning the division one state championship while the Old Abes look to for a strong season with a very talented roster.

