State leaders react to Derek Chauvin verdict

RAW: Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges in murder of George Floyd
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin declared “justice has been rightly served” following the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd last year.

“George Floyd pleaded for his life and it’s clear to me that police officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force and took it away,” she said in a statement released following the verdict.

The Democratic Senator used the opportunity also to push for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which she argues will help stop systemic racism and save lives.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul echoed Baldwin’s words in his own statement, saying that the jury’s decision does not mean that the criminal justice system does not need reformed, “[b]ut today’s verdict does mean there will be accountability and, I hope, a measure of healing, especially for Mr. Floyd’s family.

