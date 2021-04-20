UWEC to head free speech therapy services for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-Eau Claire is one of only 302 institutions worldwide to receive funding from the Parkinson Voice Project.

“One of the really fun parts about this is it really does offer us the opportunity to really reach out to the community,” says Heather Pederson, clinic director of the university’s Center for Communication + Disorders.

Pederson says the grant will allow graduate students pursuing a career in speech pathology to build up their skillsets.

“Part of our graduate preparation program we strive to give our graduate students a variety of clinical experiences but also we’re also mindful of how we can better serve the greater Chippewa Valley community and provide hard to access services,” says Pederson.

“Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative neurological disorder I think a lot of people are familiar in general with the disease but maybe not as familiar with the communication impacts,” says Hemmerich.

Communication Sciences and Disorders program chair, Abby Hemmerich, says therapy for Parkinson patients is very important in maintaining or improving speech and swallowing abilities.

“Up to 90% of people who have Parkinson’s disease do end up with some communication impacts such as difficulty getting loud, speaking clearly and even some changes to their ability to make facial expressions as they’re communicating,” says Hemmerich.

Parkinson Voice Project offers two programs, “one is intensive individual session which is called ‘SPEAK OUT!’ and that is scheduled in four week blocks,” says Pederson.

Graduate speech language pathologist student Abigail Joski will be able to work with patients one-on-one, which she calls a win-win situation.

“Not only while we’re in grad school we can help them but once we leave and go all over the world all over the country into the workforce we can continue to take these skills with us,” she says.

Joski says she’s looking forward to helping patients get their voice back.

“The goal is to give us the skills to help our Parkinson’s patients say what they want to say with that intent in mind,” says Joski.

Paying it forward in the Chippewa Valley.

If you or a loved one is living with Parkinson’s disease and would like to participate in the speech therapy services beginning June, please reach out to Heather Pederson, Coordinator of CSD Clinical Programs at pedershl@uwec.edu.

