Wisconsin newspapers sue Google, Facebook

Google has fiercely denied the government's allegations that it has illegally struck a series of deals to thwart competition.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A group of small Wisconsin newspapers have filed a federal lawsuit claiming Google and Facebook’s control of digital advertising threatens the publications’ existence and violates antitrust law.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the lawsuit claims the monopoly will have a profoundly negative effect on American democracy.

One of the attorneys representing the Wisconsin publications says newspaper publishers have filed about a dozen similar complaints in other states.

Google and Facebook have previously denied any illegal anti-competition practices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Looks at Project Despite Public Objections