Wisconsinites encouraged to discard unwanted medications on Drug Take Back Day

(Patrick Sison | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites will have the opportunity to discard any unwanted or unused medications this weekend during the state’s Drug Take Back Day.

Over 290 law enforcement agencies will be participating in the disposal event this Saturday, attorney general Josh Kaul announced Monday.

“Last year, Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back led the nation, and Wisconsinites can help our state remain a national leader in this important effort to fight prescription painkiller abuse,” said Kaul.

Wisconsinites can bring any prescription or over-the-counter medications to throw away at the event, as well as ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays and more. Items that residents should not bring to the event include illegal drugs, needles, acids or bio-hazardous material.

“By bringing your unused and unwanted medications to a drug disposal box, you can help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs,” said Attorney General Kaul.

Residents can check online to find a location to drop off their medications.

The attorney general’s office also urged Wisconsinites never to flush or pour medications down drains, as water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove them all. Small amounts of these drugs have been discovered in rivers and lakes.

