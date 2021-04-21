Airport looks at changes despite public objections

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport wants to clear some trees and adding new fencing on its perimeter however not everyone’s on board with the plans.

People who live near the airport expressed their concerns at an April 14 listening session. They fear removing trees will hurt the environment. They also don’t like the look of the proposed fence.

The airport’s director, Charity Zich, said the project would only happen for one reason, to make the airport safer.

“Protecting the safety of the aircraft operating at the airport is the most important thing we and wildlife management is just one of the layers of safety at the airport,” Zich said.

She said trees draw wildlife to the airport. Animals can break through the airport’s fence and end up on the runway.

Since animals and aircraft don’t mix, the consequences can be catastrophic.

“Significant damage to aircraft and loss of life. And certainly we want to make sure those things don’t happen here,” Zich said.

She also said the airport will work with state and federal agencies to try to remedy the public’s concern while still keeping the project safe.

Zich adds, the airport is currently safe but the project will make it safer.

She said the project will cost about $2.7 million. The airport is relying on a federal grant to pay for it. Construction probably wouldn’t start until fall 2022.

