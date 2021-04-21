Advertisement

Airport looks at changes despite public objections

By Max Cotton
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport wants to clear some trees and adding new fencing on its perimeter however not everyone’s on board with the plans.

People who live near the airport expressed their concerns at an April 14 listening session. They fear removing trees will hurt the environment. They also don’t like the look of the proposed fence.

The airport’s director, Charity Zich, said the project would only happen for one reason, to make the airport safer.

“Protecting the safety of the aircraft operating at the airport is the most important thing we and wildlife management is just one of the layers of safety at the airport,” Zich said.

She said trees draw wildlife to the airport. Animals can break through the airport’s fence and end up on the runway.

Since animals and aircraft don’t mix, the consequences can be catastrophic.

“Significant damage to aircraft and loss of life. And certainly we want to make sure those things don’t happen here,” Zich said.

She also said the airport will work with state and federal agencies to try to remedy the public’s concern while still keeping the project safe.

Zich adds, the airport is currently safe but the project will make it safer.

She said the project will cost about $2.7 million. The airport is relying on a federal grant to pay for it. Construction probably wouldn’t start until fall 2022.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
LIVE: Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Passenger connected to 2018 deaths of three Girl Scouts and mother found guilty
A 20-year-old Dorchester man has been charged with two counts of invasion of privacy-...
Dorchester man charged with invasion of privacy, accused of using phone to video record bathroom stalls
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase

Latest News

The Jazz Festival is virtual this year
Annual Eau Claire Jazz Festival goes virtual
40.4% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 28.1%...
Over 3.9 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin
"Drift Cycles" at Riverside Park
“Drift Cycles” up-and-running in La Crosse
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Looks at Project Despite Public Objections
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Looks at Project Despite Public Objections