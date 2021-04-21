Art for racial justice Chippewa Valley Postcard Project

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa valley community members have a chance to express their interest in racial justice with a new postcard project.

Sponsored by Interfaith Action for Racial Justice families, churches, schools and individuals of all ages are encouraged to participate.

You begin by choosing a question about racial justice to respond to on your card with drawings, words, shapes, colors, or a collage.

Part of the Postcard Project team Ruth Peterson, says they’re hoping to spark positive conversation in the community.

“There is such an interest in reading about racial matters about educating ourselves, our goal is to discuss this as a city to try to make it a more friendly and welcoming place for people of color to live,” says Peterson.

Finished postcards will appear in windows of businesses, churches, and other locations around the Chippewa Valley starting in June.

“I think that that medium is just a really strong way to work with people,” says Reverend Kathy Walker, Postcard Project team member. “It may also help people to think about things, or see things in a new way, or think about things they haven’t thought about before or how racism affects people.”

When you’ve finished a 4X6 postcard you can mail or drop them off.

Mail to: 930 Galloway St., Mailbox #4, Eau Claire, WI 54703

Drop off: JONAH/LGBTQ+, 505 S. Dewey Street, Suite 204, Eau Claire

The Postcard Project team (fully vaccinated and masked) is available to set up a table with free blank postcards and art supplies at church services and community events.

You may email cvpostcard@gmail.com for free postcards.

