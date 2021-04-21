Advertisement

Breakfast in the Valley holds annual breakfast in drive-thru format

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Valley tradition is coming back this year, but with a twist.

Breakfast in the Valley will be holding its annual breakfast in a drive-thru format, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Breakfast in the Valley boxes will be available only by pre-order and will contain food items from local farms and the annual mug.

All products are donated or purchased from local creameries, dairy farms, and businesses.

For more information, click here.

