Chippewa Falls man arrested after window smashed, cash taken from Notre Dame rectory

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A 65-year-old Chippewa Falls man has been arrested after cash was taken from the Notre Dame rectory Sunday night.

Chippewa Falls Police say Alvin Coffman was arrested for burglary and criminal damage to property.

Officials responded to Notre Dame Church on April 18 after the priest went into his office and noticed a window had been smashed out and money was taken.

Police were not able to say how much money was taken. Officials were able to confirm that Coffman had been arrested three times before for burglaries to Holy Ghost Parish in 2003, 2004 and 2006.

