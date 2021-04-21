Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic joins ‘Cycle for Sight’ fundraiser, aiming to raise $5k

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A local eye clinic is joining the effort to support eye research for blinding diseases.

Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic joined the effort of the McPherson Eye Research Institute at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine in their Cycle for Sight fundraiser.

Normally the event is an indoor cycling event, but due to COVID-19, it will take place all around the state from Friday, April 23 through Sunday, May 2.

Founding doctor of the Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic Tom Dow says the Eye Institute is one of the best instances of collaboration.

“They have geneticists, biologists, biomedical engineers, all participating with finding cures for blinding diseases.”

Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic is hoping to raise $5,000 this year.

For more information or to sign up for the event, click here.

