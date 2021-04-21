Advertisement

Gov. Evers directs state law enforcement to review, update use of force policies

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is directing all state-managed law enforcement to review and update their use of force policies Wednesday.

The governor signed Executive Order #111 Wednesday, which would include directing the Department of Natural Resources Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection, the Wisconsin State Capitol Police, and the Wisconsin State Patrol to review their policies, as well.

“We’re getting to work here on the state level to make sure we’re leading by example and setting the bar in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsinites across our state are demanding action and meaningful, systemic change—this is a critically important step, but it can’t be the last.”

The governor’s order followed the release of the Wisconsin Assembly’s racial justice task force report.

The bipartisan task force was not able to reach consensus on how to define what constitutes excessive police use of force for the purposes of a statewide definition. It also stopped short of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

It also comes just one day after a Minnesota jury found former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges in the killing of George Floyd.

Gov. Evers also pointed back to his Badger Bounceback agenda, which includes measures for police accountability and transparency. The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Commitee is set to review the governor’s biennial budget over the course of the coming weeks.

Gov. Evers had previously signed Executive Order #84 in August of 2020, which called the Legislature into a special session on policing issues. The session resulted in no action taken.

