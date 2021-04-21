Harvest of the Month-Edamame

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ruth Chipps, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for Edamame.

Plant-Rich Edamame Fried Rice

Edamame is essentially “young green soybeans.” They must be cooked prior to eating and the “pod” is not edible. Look for edamame in the frozen vegetable section and Asian section of grocery stores. It’s rich in protein, fiber and other nutrients.

Ingredients:

2 C. cooked rice or 1 medium head of cauliflower

2 Tablespoons dark sesame oil

1 Large carrot, cubed

2 Eggs, beaten

1/4 C. Green onions, chopped

2 Cloves garlic, minced

1 C. frozen edamame

3 Tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 C. peanuts or cashews

1/4 C. cilantro, minced

Directions:

Use previously cooked rice or cook fresh rice. Alternate: Shred cauliflower by running the florets through a food processor.

Heat a medium to large skillet to medium heat.

Add sesame oil.

Add in the carrots, and sauté until tender.

Add in the rice (or cauliflower) and more oil if needed.

Add in the green onions, garlic and edamame, and sauté for a minute.

Increase the heat to medium. Cook rice (or cauliflower) til soft, but not mushy.

Add in the eggs and try to coat and stir until fully cooked.

Add the peanuts or cashews and soy sauce, mix well,

Toss in the cilantro and remove from heat.

Serve as a main course (recipe is naturally rich in protein from the edamame, egg and nuts).

Balance with a fresh green salad.

