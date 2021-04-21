Hixton woman charged in Jackson County after fatal crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 28-year-old Hixton woman has been charged with knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked-causing death of another in Jackson County.

Court records show Autumn Holbach was charged April 21 after a 2020 fatal crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Holbach was the driver of the vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Michael Greengrass was identified as the fatality victim.

Holbach lost control of the vehicle when she “reached down to pick up a cigarette”, according to her. Greengrass was ejected from the vehicle.

The criminal complaint says law enforcement driving status was revoked and she had been convicted of operating while revocation approximately six times.

