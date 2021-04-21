Mayo Clinic Health System thanks volunteers, drive-thru style

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Normally, Mayo Clinic Health System salutes its volunteers with a recognition dinner at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

On Wednesday, they were able to give them a salute, even without dinner.

A drive-thru was set up in Mayo Clinic’s parking lot along Cameron Street, where volunteers pulled up, received their award, and a big “thank you” from hospital staff.

Over the last year, Mayo Clinic had 468 volunteers, logging more than 30,000 hours.

Mayo Clinic Health System Director of Volunteer Services Jennifer Loew says,”we figured out how to do it well and hopefully, with the drive-thru we’re able to recognize those hours. We’ve had volunteers really serve throughout the pandemic. We only sent them home for a little bit and they’ve been helping and as more people are vaccinated, more volunteers are coming back.”

The volunteers work at Mayo in roles ranging from being in the gift shop and information desk, to serving as patient companions.

