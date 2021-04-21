Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System thanks volunteers, drive-thru style

Mayo Clinic Health System held a drive-thru thank you to their volunteers Wednesday.
Mayo Clinic Health System held a drive-thru thank you to their volunteers Wednesday.(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Normally, Mayo Clinic Health System salutes its volunteers with a recognition dinner at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

On Wednesday, they were able to give them a salute, even without dinner.

A drive-thru was set up in Mayo Clinic’s parking lot along Cameron Street, where volunteers pulled up, received their award, and a big “thank you” from hospital staff.

Over the last year, Mayo Clinic had 468 volunteers, logging more than 30,000 hours.

Mayo Clinic Health System Director of Volunteer Services Jennifer Loew says,”we figured out how to do it well and hopefully, with the drive-thru we’re able to recognize those hours. We’ve had volunteers really serve throughout the pandemic. We only sent them home for a little bit and they’ve been helping and as more people are vaccinated, more volunteers are coming back.”

The volunteers work at Mayo in roles ranging from being in the gift shop and information desk, to serving as patient companions.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Chippewa Falls woman convicted in a murder for hire investigation sentenced in court
Man killed in Lincoln County farm accident
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport wants to remove trees and add fencing.
Airport looks at changes despite public objections

Latest News

Photo credit to: by Dan Schwamberger, UWEC Athletics
How UWEC Track and Field struck down another division three record
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Altoona School District’s new early education center
Wisconsin racial justice task force issues recommendations
A local eye clinic is joining the effort to support eye research for blinding diseases.
Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic joins ‘Cycle for Sight’ fundraiser, aiming to raise $5k