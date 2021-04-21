Advertisement

Norfolk police officer relieved of duty for anonymous donation to Kyle Rittenhouse

NBC12 File image of a Norfolk Police Badge
NBC12 File image of a Norfolk Police Badge(Norfolk Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A police officer in Norfolk has been relieved of duty after sending an anonymous donation to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense.

Lt. William Kelly was placed on administrative duty Friday, April 16, after reports were made that he donated and expressed support for the actions of Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people and injuring another during a Wisconsin protest in August 2020.

[ Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings ]

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said Lt. Kelly violated city and department policies by donating money to Rittenhouse’s defense fund.

“I have reviewed the results of the internal investigation involving Lt. William Kelly. Chief Larry Boone and I have concluded Lt. Kelly’s actions are in violation of city and departmental policies. His egregious comments erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve. The City of Norfolk has a standard of behavior for all employees, and we will hold staff accountable,” City Manager Chip Filer said.

