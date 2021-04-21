Onalaska man charged with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 25-year-old Onalaska man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography in La Crosse County court.

The criminal complaint says Curtis Singletary was charged in court after a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children mentioned exploitation material being uploaded to Discord.

The complaint also says a Microsoft Surface Pro was collected and put into evidence, as well as a tablet and a PS4.

Singletary is scheduled to appear in court on April 21 for an initial appearance.

