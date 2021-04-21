Advertisement

Organization plans to challenge Ten Commandments law

FILE: The Holy Bible
FILE: The Holy Bible(WRDW)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. - A Wisconsin organization that opposes religious displays on public property says a new North Dakota law that allows the Ten Commandments in public schools is unconstitutional.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, based in Madison, says the law is “an attempt to sneak religion and Christian nationalism into public schools.”

The foundation says it will challenge any displays that go up in schools. Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill designed to protect schools and teachers from lawsuits that might arise from posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Some attorneys and school administrators also warned the legislation is unconstitutional and would lead to costly and unwinnable legal fights.

