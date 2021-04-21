Advertisement

Police: Long Island store shooter was a ‘troubled employee’

This photo shows 31-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.
This photo shows 31-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.(Source: Nassau County Police Dept., CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) – Police say a man who killed a manager and wounded two workers Tuesday at a Long Island grocery store was a “troubled employee” who’d been reprimanded in recent months for threatening and sexually harassing colleagues.

Police say Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, a shopping cart collector at Stop & Shop in West Hempstead, opened fire in an office area above the retail floor about 40 minutes after talking to a manager about transferring to another store.

Wilson was arraigned Wednesday on homicide and attempted murder charges and ordered jailed without bail.

His lawyer said he’s still suffering the “lingering effects” of being shot in the head when he was 19.

