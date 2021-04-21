Advertisement

Prince fans headed to Paisley Park five years after death

Paisley Park will welcome back a select 1,400 fans on Wednesday, April 21 to mark the fifth anniversary of Prince's death.
Paisley Park will welcome back a select 1,400 fans on Wednesday, April 21 to mark the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) - Paisley Park will welcome back a select 1,400 fans on Wednesday, April 21 to mark the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death from inside his creative sanctuary in suburban Minneapolis.

The sprawling studio’s atrium will be opened to those who rushed for one of the free reservations. Those who can’t go inside are invited to leave flowers and mementos in front of a statue erected outside the front doors in the shape of his famous purple Love Symbol.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at age 57.

Since then, Paisley Park was turned into a museum and paid tours were created, though those are on pause for the anniversary.

