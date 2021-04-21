Advertisement

Re-elected members of Eau Claire City Council sworn in

Eau Claire City Council swearing in
Eau Claire City Council swearing in(City of Eau Claire)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council welcomed back five of its members Tuesday night.

Emily Berge, Jill Christopherson, Andrew Werthmann, Jeremy Gragert and Emily Anderson were all re-elected earlier this month for new, three-year terms.

Catherine Emmanuelle was re-elected as the council’s vice president. Several other appointments to boards, commissions and committees were also made.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Passenger connected to 2018 deaths of three Girl Scouts and mother found guilty
A 20-year-old Dorchester man has been charged with two counts of invasion of privacy-...
Dorchester man charged with invasion of privacy, accused of using phone to video record bathroom stalls
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Surpasses Demand
COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Surpasses Demand
Local Reaction to Chauvin Guilty Verdict
Local Reaction to Chauvin Guilty Verdict
UW-Eau Claire professor reacts to Chauvin verdict
UW-Eau Claire professor reacts to Chauvin guilty verdicts
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine supply surpasses local demand