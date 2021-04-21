Re-elected members of Eau Claire City Council sworn in

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council welcomed back five of its members Tuesday night.

Emily Berge, Jill Christopherson, Andrew Werthmann, Jeremy Gragert and Emily Anderson were all re-elected earlier this month for new, three-year terms.

Catherine Emmanuelle was re-elected as the council’s vice president. Several other appointments to boards, commissions and committees were also made.

