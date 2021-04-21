Advertisement

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Altoona School District’s new early education center

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -A ribbon cutting in Altoona celebrates the school district’s new early education center.

The district has operated a 4K program for more than a decade.

The program moved into the new facility on Bartlett Avenue in September. District staff members say they can teach up to 145 students at the site.

4K Coordinator Laura Trachsel says, “It’s been really exciting to celebrate together. There’s a lot of hands that have helped build this program and make this opportunity happen for families. So, just looking out today to see everybody’s faces and everyone that played a part in this was really exciting.”

