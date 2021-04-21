Sen. Baldwin supports plan to allow ages 50-64 to ‘buy into’ Medicare

wASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) have reintroduced the Medicare at 50 Act to give people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old the option of buying into Medicare.

“Our legislation will give millions of Americans another choice for more affordable, quality health insurance coverage. This reform will provide a high-quality option for people to buy into Medicare and get the health care coverage they need at a price they can afford,” said Senator Baldwin.

According to a news release from Sen. Baldwin’s office, 27% of adults approaching retirement are not confident that they can afford health insurance over the next year, and more than a quarter have issues navigating health insurance options, coverage decisions and out-of-pocket costs. Many did not get the care they needed because of how much it would cost or kept a job or delayed retirement to keep their employer-sponsored health insurance.

Polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation indicates that 77% of the public supports giving people between the ages of 50 and 64 the option to buy Medicare.

Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Tina Smith (D-MN), Jack Reed (D-RI), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Gary Peters (D-MI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Ed Markey (D-MA) and Bob Casey (D-PA) are also cosponsoring the Medicare at 50 Act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.