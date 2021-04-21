Victims’ advocates discuss Marsy’s Law impact

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Local victims’ advocates held a roundtable discussion Wednesday about Marsy’s Law as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Passed by Wisconsin voters during the 2020 spring election, Marsy’s Law is a state constitutional amendment giving crime victims’ rights including the right to privacy, restitution and timely notice of court hearings of if the accused has escaped.

“It’s not an after thought anymore. It really is a central feature of our criminal justice response,” Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Miriam Falk said about victims’ rights.

Eau Claire County Victim Witness Coordinator Jessica Bryan said her office is reaching victims more often since the Marsy’s Law went into effect. She said they’re calling and emailing victims now instead of trying to reach them by mail.

“I really feel it’s humanizing our process,” Bryan said.

She also said this improved communication is making it easier for victims as the navigate the criminal justice system.

“We’re able to answer a lot more questions in a timely fashion, in a quicker fashion for victims,” Bryan said.

She said consistently calling victims has also made it easier to keep them informed about changes in the court schedule, which happen often.

Falk said Marsy’s Law makes it easier for victims to be heard.

“People who feel heard are much more satisfied,” she said. “And, you know, we don’t control everything, none of us do, but I think that what’s important as that you feel heard and that believed and that you feel appreciated and respected.”

Falk also said the goal of the law is to foster a culture of respect for victims, not let them feel stereotyped.

Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Crystal Jensen said since the law has been implemented was during the coronavirus pandemic, communications with victims should improve even more as virus-related restrictions are lifted.

