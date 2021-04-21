Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination available in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An increase in the availability of COVID-19 vaccines is allowing Chippewa Valley vaccine administrators to make it easier to distribute vaccination shots to the public.

As a result, Prevea Health is no longer requiring appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at its community clinic in Chippewa Falls.

Beginning Thursday, anyone that wants to receive a vaccine can walk-in to the Prevea Health clinic at Jacob’s Well Church.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the clinic according to the online Prevea Health clinic vaccination schedule, and no appointments are required.

The first walk-in vaccination availability is for Thursday, April 22 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. People who attend during this time will receive the Pfizer vaccine. For those seeking the Moderna vaccine, it will first be available at the Chippewa Falls location on Friday, April 23 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A full schedule of walk-in availability, as well as other Prevea Health vaccine clinics and their schedules, can be found by going here.

Anyone that wishes to receive vaccines outside of the walk-in times, or at a location that is not offering walk-ins, is required to make an appointment.

Walk-ins have been welcome at the FEMA mass vaccination site at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since April 16. Appointments are still preferred, but walk-in hours are from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Walk-in hours will expand on April 29 and begin at 11 a.m.

UW-Eau Claire’s site offers the Pfizer vaccine. To schedule an appointment at the UW-Eau Claire site at Zorn Arena, go here.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Lieske Giese said that there is plenty of vaccine supply in the area.

“Our goal is to really get the word out that it’s easy and simple to get vaccinated at Zorn,” said Giese.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said that he is also seeing ample supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

“I don’t think that everyone who wants a shot has gotten one yet because we still have people calling and wanting it,” said Dr. Rai. “We just have to make it a lot easier for people going forward.”

In eastern Wisconsin, an additional three Prevea Health clinics will also no longer require appointments. Dr. Rai told WBAY-TV in Green Bay Wednesday that now that there is plenty of vaccine, it’s easier to make them available to the public.

At Zorn Arena, the UW-Eau Claire vaccination clinic has the capacity to administer 700 doses per day, but has been only delivering 590 shots per day, according to Giese.

In Chippewa County, not all available appointments were being filled at clinics in the county as of last week, according to Angela Weideman, Director of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

