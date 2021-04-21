Wisconsin on the verge of 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV, WEAU) - Wisconsin will cross 4 million administered COVID-19 vaccinations later this week.

There have been 81,676 doses administered so far this week to residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 30,947 doses were administered since Tuesday, which puts the state on pace to hit 4 million total shots of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday or Friday.

Today, President Joe Biden announced that 200 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country. In Wisconsin, 3,978,325 doses have been given as of Wednesday afternoon.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. Everyone age 16 and older is now eligible for the #COVID19 vaccine. Get information about how you can get vaccinated: https://t.co/s6NUa4xseI pic.twitter.com/X9kDbX53xj — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 21, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

In terms of the entire state’s progress in COVID-19 vaccinations, 40.7% of residents are partially vaccinated and 28.8% of people have completed their vaccination series.

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,957,045 ADMINISTERED: 3,978,523

PFIZER: 2,111,960 MODERNA: 1,701,199 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 165,178

FIRST DOSE: 2,368,010 (40.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,677,365 (28.8%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 45,640 (43.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 33,074 (31.6%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 25,149 (38.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 19,103 (29.5%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 55,405 (46.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 38,530 (32.6%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 14,927 (32.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 10,345 (22.8%)

Nearly one-fifth of Wisconsinites between the ages of 16-17 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Health Services reports Wednesday.

DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 19.9% of teens in this age group have received at least one dose, while just 4% have completed their vaccination series. All Wisconsinites over the age of 16 became eligible to be immunized on April 5.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases has continued to fall Wednesday. With 626 new cases confirmed positive, DHS reports the seven-day average has dipped to 671. The rolling average has been falling since April 14, when it had reached 823.

The new cases Wednesday bring the total number of cases to ever have been reported in the state up to 592,262.

Three people have died Wednesday due to the coronavirus, DHS reports. There have been 6,721 deaths from the virus reported.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There were 70 people admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Wednesday with COVID-19, though no updated data has been provided since April 13.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

WISCONSIN POSITIVE: 592,262 (+626) DEATHS: 6,721 (+3) HOSPITALIZED: 28,764 (+70) 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 3.4%

EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,410 (+9)

CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,279 (+5)

LA CROSSE CO.: 12,565 (+9)

DUNN CO.: 4,569 (+15)

