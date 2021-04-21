Advertisement

Wisconsin racial justice task force issues recommendations

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly’s bipartisan racial disparities task force created in the wake of a white Kenosha police officer shooting a Black man is making 18 recommendations.

But the group stopped short Wednesday of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Gov. Tony Evers wants. Jacob Blake was left paralyzed by the shooting.

The group could also not reach consensus on how to define what constitutes excessive police use of force for the purposes of a statewide definition. The Democratic governor had also proposed creating a statewide definition as part of a package after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The recommendations were announced the day after a jury found former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty in Floyd’s death.

