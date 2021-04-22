2 arrested in Altoona, believed to be under the influence of meth

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were arrested in Altoona on Wednesday after a resident reported a strange vehicle in their driveway and odd behavior.

The Altoona Police Department says Brandolyn Charles and Nathan Stevens were both arrested after a resident reported a vehicle in their driveway.

The vehicle attempted to avoid law enforcement and when officials caught up to it, Charles fled on foot and was eventually apprehended. Charles told officials that there was a male in the car with her and that he was armed with a handgun.

Charles failed field sobriety tests and was exhibiting signs of drug impairment.

Altoona Police and the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office began looking for Stevens who was found in the 2200 block of Garfield Avenue. Officials searched him and found stolen property from a nearby school district. Stevens began to resist offices and was placed into a squad car.

Law enforcement reported Stevens had damaged the inside of the squad and then began suffering a drug-related issue. Emergency medical services were contacted to help Stevens.

Both Charles and Stevens were believed to be under the influence of meth.

