51st observation of Earth Day marked with “Restore our Earth” theme

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today is the 51st observation of Earth Day. The original idea of Earth Day came from former Wisconsin Governor and U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson who back then saw how some were misusing and abusing our environment. The theme of this year’s event is “Restore Our Earth” and focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking to make our world a better place. More than 1 billion people in 192 countries will take part in some kind of Earth Day activities.

As of the end of last week, payments under the second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program had reached 13.45 billion dollars—up from 13.33 billion the week before. A partial breakdown shows crop farmers have now gotten 10.55 billion dollars from CFAP 2 while livestock producers have gotten just over 5 billion dollars, 2.55 billion has been sent out for sales commodities with dairy producers getting just over 1.2 billion dollars and poultry producers cashing checks for $57 million. There have also been increases in payments to producers who were involved in the CFAP 1 program.

USDA officials are getting ready for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. But first they have to find out who is actively involved in the industry. So they have recently sent out over 600 thousand surveys to find out if recipients are actually farming. The surveys need to be sent to the National Agricultural Statistics Service by May3rd to make sure they get an accurate count of farms and ranches across the country. Those surveys can be sent back online or through the mail. The Census of Agriculture is taken every 5 years.

State FFA members are getting ready for their annual Sectional Speaking contests. Section 1 in Northwest Wisconsin held their contest yesterday in Spooner using the virtual platform as the remaining sections are using either that platform or in person contests. In our area the Section 2 contest will be Monday at Menomonie using an in-person format. The Section 3 contest will be May 5th in Tomah, also being in-person. And Section 7 will also have an in-person contest May6th at Spencer. The winners in each category will move on to the state competition in July at the state FFA Convention with those winners moving on to national competition this fall in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.