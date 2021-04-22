Advertisement

Barron County woman taken into custody after vehicle chase

Odash was taken into custody Wednesday after passing in a no passing zone and then leading law enforcement on an 11 mile vehicle chase.(Barron County Sheriff's Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Barron County woman was taken into custody after an 11 mile vehicle chase with law enforcement happened Wednesday on Highway 25.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Jayme Odash, 38, was driving a van along Highway 25 around 4:52 p.m. Wednesday when she padded in a no passing zone.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but it sped up and a chase lasted for about 11 miles before Odash came to a stop on 13 1/2 Street and 20 1/2 Avenue.

No injuries or damage to property were reported.

