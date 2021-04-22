Barron County woman taken into custody after vehicle chase

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Barron County woman was taken into custody after an 11 mile vehicle chase with law enforcement happened Wednesday on Highway 25.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Jayme Odash, 38, was driving a van along Highway 25 around 4:52 p.m. Wednesday when she padded in a no passing zone.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but it sped up and a chase lasted for about 11 miles before Odash came to a stop on 13 1/2 Street and 20 1/2 Avenue.

No injuries or damage to property were reported.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.