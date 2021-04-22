Advertisement

DHS adding new service to match people with vaccine providers

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will begin using VaccineFinder to help people more easily locate available vaccine providers who are open to the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched the VaccineFinder tool in March to help people find COVID-19 vaccine in their area.

Next month, the tool will replace the DHS map of COVID-19 vaccine providers that launched in February.

“DHS is constantly evaluating different tools to make it easier to find an available vaccine,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “It is critical that we streamline this process so anyone wanting a vaccination can quickly locate available vaccine in their community and get vaccinated.”

VaccineFinder gives users a more customizable experience when searching for vaccine. In addition to standard information, such as days and hours of clinics, users will be able to filter their search by vaccine type, adjust the search radius, and see at a glance which vaccine providers have vaccine in stock. DHS will continue to work with vaccine providers to ensure the data populating VaccineFinder is current.

People can also call the toll-free vaccine hotline at 844-684-1064 with questions or for help finding or registering for a vaccination appointment.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Parents, Zach and Brenna, with their son Porter and Dr. Longbella
Chippewa Valley doctor delivers a baby 25 years after the father
The Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health is holding a COVID-19 Situation Update on Wednesday...
Chippewa Co. moves to severe risk category of COVID-19 spread
Hixton woman charged in Jackson County after fatal crash
UW-Eau Claire professor reacts to Chauvin verdict
UW-Eau Claire professor reacts to Chauvin guilty verdicts

Latest News

Evers pledges to plant 75 million trees by 2030
Odash was taken into custody Wednesday after passing in a no passing zone and then leading law...
Barron County woman taken into custody after vehicle chase
Some of the new practices for maintenance include using organic fertilizer and pesticides...
Phoenix Park maintenance transitions to organic practices
51st observation of Earth Day marked with “Restore our Earth” theme