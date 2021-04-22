DHS adding new service to match people with vaccine providers

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will begin using VaccineFinder to help people more easily locate available vaccine providers who are open to the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched the VaccineFinder tool in March to help people find COVID-19 vaccine in their area.

Next month, the tool will replace the DHS map of COVID-19 vaccine providers that launched in February.

“DHS is constantly evaluating different tools to make it easier to find an available vaccine,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “It is critical that we streamline this process so anyone wanting a vaccination can quickly locate available vaccine in their community and get vaccinated.”

VaccineFinder gives users a more customizable experience when searching for vaccine. In addition to standard information, such as days and hours of clinics, users will be able to filter their search by vaccine type, adjust the search radius, and see at a glance which vaccine providers have vaccine in stock. DHS will continue to work with vaccine providers to ensure the data populating VaccineFinder is current.

People can also call the toll-free vaccine hotline at 844-684-1064 with questions or for help finding or registering for a vaccination appointment.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.