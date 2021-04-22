Advertisement

Eau Claire-based nonprofit makes special delivery for area veteran

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Northeast Wisconsin veteran received a special furniture delivery Wednesday afternoon.

Sofas for Service, a nonprofit based near Eau Claire, brought some furnishings to the veteran’s manor on St. Anthony Drive.

The nonprofit has helped more than 200 veterans in the past seven years.

Peter Hestekin, the founder of Sofas for Service, says it’s all done for free.

“I think this is actually our first visit to Green Bay. However, we have actually been supported by some corporations, including the Green Bay Packer foundation gave us a nice grant last year to buy beds. We purchased new beds for the veterans. Most everything is donated, gently used from the public,” said Hestekin.

Sofas for Service is always looking for more donations, as well as help with deliveries.

If you’d like to help or donate, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Chippewa Falls woman convicted in a murder for hire investigation sentenced in court
Man killed in Lincoln County farm accident
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport wants to remove trees and add fencing.
Airport looks at changes despite public objections

Latest News

Jace Fitzgerald receives a COVID-19 vaccine at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
Wisconsin DHS opens community COVID-19 vaccine clinic at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County
Training exercise at the La Crosse Regional Airport
First responders take part in airport emergency training
The state is proposing $318 million in funds to help assisted living facilities survive after...
Assisted living facilities hoping for $318 million in state funding
Passed by Wisconsin voters during the 2020 spring election, Marsy’s Law is a state...
Victims’ advocates discuss Marsy’s Law impact