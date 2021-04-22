Eau Claire woman charged with OWI after crashing into parked cars

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is being charged with operating while intoxicated after allegedly crashing a vehicle into several parked cars on Friday.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, 37-year-old Heather Henning of Eau Claire was arrested early Friday morning and cited for driving under the influence. Henning also received three other citations stemming from the incident.

Henning crashed the vehicle she was driving into four other parked vehicles, landing on the hood of one of the parked vehicles at one point, according to police. One of the parked vehicles was pushed into a nearby apartment building, damaging bricks on the exterior of the building.

The incident occurred near an apartment building on West MacArthur Avenue on Eau Claire’s southwest side, south of Clairemont Avenue and east of Highway 37, at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Henning told police she had been at a bar before the crash, indicating to officers that she had been drinking. Two other people in the vehicle were intoxicated, according to police.

The city of Eau Claire has filed charges against Henning for OWI, unsafe lane deviation, and failure to keep a vehicle under control. A citation for driving without insurance was dropped Tuesday, but a charge for refusing to take an intoxication test after the arrest was added to the list of charges on Monday.

Henning was taken to a hospital for injuries from the crash.

Nobody was in the parked vehicles, and neither passenger in the vehicle Henning was driving suffered injures, according to police.

Henning’s initial court hearing is scheduled for May 18 in Eau Claire County.

