Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk supports ECCHA

35th Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk
35th Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk(ECCHA)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Calling all animal lovers! The Eau Claire County Humane Association’s Fido and Friends Fun Run/Walk is back this year.

This year’s walk is a hybrid event. You can participate virtually or bring your furry friend to Carson Park for an in-person event on May 15. Pre-registration is required this year due to a limited number of in-person tickets.

Masks will be required at the event, and fewer vendor booths will be there to help space people out.

If you want to participate virtually, you can do so from anywhere between May 14 and 16.

Tickets are $30. Funds raised will support the homeless pets in ECCHA’s care.

“All funds generated from this event benefit our shelter, and those to to our general fund. So that can benefit anything from boarding of the animals, pet food, medical attention, anything the animals need,” said ECCHA Development Director Kali Foster.

You must register before May 1 to be guaranteed an event t-shirt. Click HERE to register or donate.

