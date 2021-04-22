Advertisement

First Presbyterian Church celebrates Earth Day

By Molly Gardner
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Earth Day was also observed at First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire.

They’re installing a bee pollinator lawn on a portion of their property, near the church’s vegetable garden.

Reverend Kathy Walker says the pollinator lawn  will be mostly made of clover; it should be about six to eight inches tall around the vegetable garden.

“We are excited about being able to do this. I think it’ll be a good example for other people, too. we have a lot of people walk through our property - people in the neighborhood. for them to see the signs that this is what we’re doing and this is an important thing for our community.”

