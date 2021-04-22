First responders take part in airport emergency training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A training that happens once every few years was in full effect on Wednesday evening.

First responders in the Coulee Region participated in a full-scale exercise at the La Crosse Regional Airport.

Departments from La Crosse, Onalaska, Campbell and Shelby came together for a mock accident that also involved volunteers as injured passengers.

La Crosse Regional Airport Director Ian Turner says this type of fully-involved training doesn’t happen very often.

“Every 36 calendar months, or three years, we hold a full-scale exercise like this,” Turner said. “In the other years we do an annual review of our airport emergency plan, we do any number of tabletop exercises...as part of the overall picture of an emergency response.”

While a major accident like the one simulated has never happened in the Coulee Region, emergency responders are still ready to assist with all types of issues.

“[We have minor incidents] from time to time like a flat tire or that sort of thing but those are fairly routine and easy to respond to, so we’re preparing for the worst in this particular case,” Turner detailed.

Despite its smaller size, Turner says the La Crosse Regional Airport is as prepared as its larger counterparts.

“There’s really no difference when it comes from federal regulations for the La Crosse Regional Airport to a large hub airport like Minneapolis or Chicago,” Turner added.

Turner says the exercise wouldn’t have been possible without volunteers from the Civil Air Patrol and Western Technical College who acted as passengers.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.