Kaul to launch clergy sex abuse probe

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Attorney General Josh Kaul plans to launch an investigation into clergy sex assault across Wisconsin’s five Catholic dioceses. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that it had obtained a letter Kaul wrote to the dioceses informing them that the Department of Justice will conduct a review of clergy sexual abuse.

Kaul invited representatives from the dioceses to a meeting on Monday to discuss the next steps and indicated he would announce the review soon after. The letter also asked the dioceses to preserve any relevant documents or information.

