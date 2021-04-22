Advertisement

Narvaez, Peterson homer, Brewers win 4-2 to sweep Padres

Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez looks up as he nears the plate on his two-run home run during...
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez looks up as he nears the plate on his two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and and Jace Peterson added a solo shot for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness. The Padres closed out a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games overall. Milwaukee pitchers allowed only three runs in the series.

