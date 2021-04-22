Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV, WEAU) - Wisconsin has achieved 4 million administered COVID-19 vaccinations as of Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services dashboard shows that 4,057,602 doses of vaccine have been administered in Wiscosnin. 41.1% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine, while 29.7% are fully vaccinated.

Today's #COVID19_WI update. And while 64 #Wisconsin counties remain at a high case activity level, 15 show shrinking trajectories. See what's happening where you live, and please continue the work you're doing to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/vK8xRDjU6x — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 22, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

One-fifth of Wisconsin teenagers ages 16-17 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard also shows that about 4.5% of teens in this age group have completed their vaccine series

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,957,045 (from 0420) ADMINISTERED: 4,057,602

PFIZER: 2,153,058 MODERNA: 1,738,977 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 165,386

FIRST DOSE: 2,392,870 (44.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,729,140 (29.7%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 45,851 (43.8%) FULLY VACCINATED: 34,151 (32.6%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 25,288 (39.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 19,678 (30.4%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 56,049 (47.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 39,721 (33.7%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 15,013 (33.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 10,590 (23.3%)

COVID-19 CASE DATA

DHS confirmed 732 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported up to 732. The seven-day average has continued on a downwards trend, currently at 641.

There were also 53 people hospitalized with the virus and four people have died.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There were 53 people admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Thursday with COVID-19.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

DHS has discovered new COVID-19 variant cases in its latest update, with 930 cases found from 10,596 test samples.

This is up from 584 total the week before, meaning 346 new cases were discovered in tests over the past week.

Health officials report 518 cases of variant B.1.1.7, the variant originally discovered in the United Kingdom, as well as 28 cases of variant B.1.351, which was first found in South Africa.

DHS also stated that 364 cases of variants B.1.427/B.1.429 were found, the variants first found circulating in California, plus 20 cases of Variant P.1, first found in travelers from Brazil.

Researchers have maintained that all of these variant strain of concern spread more easily and rapidly than the original COVID-19 strain.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

WISCONSIN POSITIVE: 592,994 (+732) DEATHS: 6,725 (+4) HOSPITALIZED: 28,817 (+53) 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 3.3%

EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,415 (+5)

CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,282 (+3)

LA CROSSE CO.: 12,582 (+17) - HIGHEST 1-DAY RISE SINCE 0402

DUNN CO.: 4,575 (+6)

