Phoenix Park maintenance transitions to organic practices

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Landscaping and maintenance at Phoenix Park will transition to organic practices.

The initiative was announced on Thursday, Earth Day, by the City of Eau Claire Parks, Forestry, and Cemetery Division.

Some of the ways the city of Eau Claire will make the move include using organic fertilizer and pesticides instead of synthetic products, as well as manual removal of weeds from places such as flowerbeds, playgrounds, and sidewalks rather than using chemicals or non-organic pesticides in the downtown park.

According to the city, organic practices are considered safer and healthier for those using Phoenix Park.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration considers glyphosate, more commonly known by brand name Roundup, not likely to be deadly to humans, but does note that ingestion can cause digestive or intestinal problems in pets.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there is a need to develop alternatives to pesticides due to the environmental effects of chemicals, as well as the ability for pests to develop resistances to pesticides.

On Saturday, the city of Eau Claire will conduct The Amazing Eau Claire Clean-Up, a volunteer-based effort to remove litter from parks, playgrounds, and other public spaces in the city.

