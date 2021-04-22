Public transportation is free in Eau Claire for Earth Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Transit is waiving fees for public transportation in Eau Claire in observance of Earth Day.

No cost will be assessed to riders on Thursday, April 22, for any trip on public transportation in Eau Claire.

According to Eau Claire Transit Manager Tom Wagener, offering free rides for Earth Day is one way that people can help the environment.

“For riders, It offers a safe, convenient, and cost-effective way to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Wagener.

News Release: Celebrate Earth Day this Thursday, try Eau Claire Transit for FREE! Details: https://www.eauclairewi.gov/Home/Components/News/News/9667/90 Posted by City of Eau Claire - Government on Monday, April 19, 2021

Wagener adds that public transportation helps ease traffic congestion and air pollution, and hopes that the free pass for Earth Day will generate new users of Eau Claire’s bus system.

“We want to encourage the public to give transit a try,” said Wagener.

Wagener says that eight of the city’s buses are diesel-electric hybrids, which is part of the department’s goal of carbon neutrality. Buses in Eau Claire Transit’s 22-vehicle fleet are also equipped with bicycle racks for those who use bikes to get around town.

A donation by the Chippewa Valley Transit Alliance enabled Eau Claire Transit to waive fees for the day.

To see the bus schedule or to plan a route, you can visit the Eau Claire Transit website. You can also call the Eau Claire Transit office at 715-839-5111 to help your planning.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.