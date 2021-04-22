Advertisement

Public transportation is free in Eau Claire for Earth Day

No cost will be assessed to riders on Thursday, April 22, for any trip on public transportation...
No cost will be assessed to riders on Thursday, April 22, for any trip on public transportation in Eau Claire in observance of Earth Day.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Transit is waiving fees for public transportation in Eau Claire in observance of Earth Day.

No cost will be assessed to riders on Thursday, April 22, for any trip on public transportation in Eau Claire.

According to Eau Claire Transit Manager Tom Wagener, offering free rides for Earth Day is one way that people can help the environment.

“For riders, It offers a safe, convenient, and cost-effective way to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Wagener.

News Release: Celebrate Earth Day this Thursday, try Eau Claire Transit for FREE! Details: https://www.eauclairewi.gov/Home/Components/News/News/9667/90

Posted by City of Eau Claire - Government on Monday, April 19, 2021

Wagener adds that public transportation helps ease traffic congestion and air pollution, and hopes that the free pass for Earth Day will generate new users of Eau Claire’s bus system.

“We want to encourage the public to give transit a try,” said Wagener.

Wagener says that eight of the city’s buses are diesel-electric hybrids, which is part of the department’s goal of carbon neutrality. Buses in Eau Claire Transit’s 22-vehicle fleet are also equipped with bicycle racks for those who use bikes to get around town.

A donation by the Chippewa Valley Transit Alliance enabled Eau Claire Transit to waive fees for the day.

To see the bus schedule or to plan a route, you can visit the Eau Claire Transit website. You can also call the Eau Claire Transit office at 715-839-5111 to help your planning.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Chippewa Falls woman convicted in a murder for hire investigation sentenced in court
Man killed in Lincoln County farm accident
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport wants to remove trees and add fencing.
Airport looks at changes despite public objections

Latest News

Non-profit donates furniture to veteran
Eau Claire-based nonprofit makes special delivery for area veteran
Look for the Postcard Project Showcase around the Chippewa Valley. Collages of finished...
Art for racial justice Chippewa Valley Postcard Project
Recipe for Edamame Fried Rice
Harvest of the Month-Edamame
The gift from Group Health Cooperative will help fund an exhibit that will focus on health and...
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire receives $100,000 gift