Search warrant reveals 49 firearms, more 1,000 rounds of ammunition and $30,000 cash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Law enforcement conducted a search warrant Thursday for a felon who had numerous guns at his home. This was at a home on 16th Avenue in the City of Bloomer.

Local police, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol arrived around 9 a.m. to the home of 47-year-old Leonard Peil.

Authorities found 49 firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and more than $30,000 in cash.

Piel had been previously found guilty on several other felony cases, dating back to 1992.

Peil was arrested peacefully and is awaiting formal charges.

