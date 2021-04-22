Advertisement

UW chancellors hesitant on student debt forgiveness

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leaders of the University of Wisconsin System’s two largest schools aren’t embracing President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt. UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said during a virtual luncheon Thursday they have questions about the proposal.

Mone said he would welcome student debt forgiveness but he would have to see whether the funding to cover it would come from a viable source. Blank was more forceful, saying 57% of her students graduated last year with no debt and borrowing money for higher education is not a bad thing.

She said people borrow similar amounts of money to buy cars even though their value decreases dramatically once they’re driven off the sales lot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Parents, Zach and Brenna, with their son Porter and Dr. Longbella
Chippewa Valley doctor delivers a baby 25 years after the father
The Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health is holding a COVID-19 Situation Update on Wednesday...
Chippewa Co. moves to severe risk category of COVID-19 spread
Hixton woman charged in Jackson County after fatal crash
UW-Eau Claire professor reacts to Chauvin verdict
UW-Eau Claire professor reacts to Chauvin guilty verdicts