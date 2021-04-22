Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire Upward Bound program to offer meals to children in summer

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -To stress the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, UW-  Eau Claire’s Upward Bound program has announced the sponsorship of the summer food service program.

The program provides meals to children during the summer when free and reduced price school meals are unavailable.

Free meals will be served this summer at UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center for only those students enrolled in upward bound.

The dates are Monday through Friday, June 17 through July 19.

