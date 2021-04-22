Advertisement

UW leaders reiterate no mandatory vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leaders of the University of Wisconsin System’s two largest institutions are reiterating that students, faculty and staff will not need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to return to campus this fall.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone made the comments during a virtual luncheon Thursday hosted by WisPolitics.com and the Milwaukee Press Club. Asked about mandatory vaccinations, Mone said his university will not require them and as much as 75% of UW System employees and about 20% of students have already gotten their shots. Blank likewise said vaccinations won’t be mandatory at UW-Madison but students who don’t get shots will have to submit to regular testing for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Parents, Zach and Brenna, with their son Porter and Dr. Longbella
Chippewa Valley doctor delivers a baby 25 years after the father
The Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health is holding a COVID-19 Situation Update on Wednesday...
Chippewa Co. moves to severe risk category of COVID-19 spread
Hixton woman charged in Jackson County after fatal crash
UW-Eau Claire professor reacts to Chauvin verdict
UW-Eau Claire professor reacts to Chauvin guilty verdicts

Latest News

UW chancellors hesitant on student debt forgiveness
The driver crashed the vehicle they were driving into four other parked vehicles, landing on...
Eau Claire woman charged with OWI after crashing into parked cars
DHS adding new service to match people with vaccine providers
Evers pledges to plant 75 million trees by 2030