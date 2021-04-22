WAGNER TAILS: Lou Brutus and Penny

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A big ham who loves attention! That’s how staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association describe Lou Brutus.

He is four years old and was surrendered to the shelter for not getting along with other dogs. While he is doing well at ECCHA around other dogs, it’s recommended he goes to a home without small dogs, other small animals, or cats.

As ECCHA still works with Lou’s interactions with medium to large size dogs, his new family will also need to continue to work with him. ECCHA staff say Lou does a great job listening while working on his training.

Lou Brutus is looking for a patient family with people who will embrace his goofy side. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

No luck so far for this Penny when it comes to finding her forever home. She is still living at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue while she waits.Penny is a six-year-old black lab. Staff members at LRBDR say Penny does great with other dogs after she gets to know them. She is also great with cats, and she adores children.

While Penny does need a daily medication to help her avoid seizures, we hope it doesn’t stop you from adopting her. You will need to plan for the extra expense, though, which is about $50 a month. Hopefully you think she’s worth every penny.

Let’s bring some luck her way, and help this friendly lab find her shiny new home. Click HERE for the adoption application.

